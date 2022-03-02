**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada**
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, is making a stop in Ohio.
Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, the plan is to arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for an overnight stay.
The People’s Convoy said most evenings they have a peaceful get-together with food and music.
The convoy of truckers, which was almost 30 miles long Tuesday, has a final destination of Washington, D.C. to “protest for all 50 states to lift their mandates.”
Officials have been preparing for the convoys. The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control in the nation’s capital.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.