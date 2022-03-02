**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada**

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, is making a stop in Ohio.

Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, the plan is to arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for an overnight stay.

The People’s Convoy said most evenings they have a peaceful get-together with food and music.

The convoy of truckers, which was almost 30 miles long Tuesday, has a final destination of Washington, D.C. to “protest for all 50 states to lift their mandates.”

GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Participants in the ‘People’s Convoy’, supporters and truckers, drive in a convoy during a cross-country trip to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 24, 2022 in Golden Valley, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and some truckers in the convoy are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Supporters wave as participants in the ‘People’s Convoy’, supporters and truckers, drive in a convoy during a cross-country trip to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 24, 2022 in Golden Valley, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and some truckers in the convoy are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Supporters wave as participants in the ‘People’s Convoy’, supporters and truckers, drive in a convoy during a cross-country trip to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 24, 2022 in Golden Valley, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and some truckers in the convoy are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Supporters wave as participants in the ‘People’s Convoy’, supporters and truckers, drive in a convoy during a cross-country trip to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 24, 2022 in Golden Valley, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and some truckers in the convoy are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LUPTON, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 25: Supporters depart for the day in the ‘People’s Convoy’ of truckers and supporters on their way to Washington, DC to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 25, 2022 in Lupton, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LUPTON, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 25: Truckers prepare to depart for the day in the ‘People’s Convoy’ on their way to Washington, DC to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 25, 2022 in Lupton, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Officials have been preparing for the convoys. The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control in the nation’s capital.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.