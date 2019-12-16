Trump campaign files paperwork to be on 2020 Ohio ballot

President Donald Trump makes the thumbs up sign as he exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Supporters of Republican President Donald Trump filed for his re-election in Ohio on Monday.

Ohio Republican Chairman Jane Timken said the party was excited to file the president’s required paperwork with the secretary of state and ready for the campaign ahead.

Timken appeared undaunted by the prospect of Trump’s possible impeachment by the Democrat-led U.S. House later this week.

“Look, Ohioans and everyone across this country know the Democrats and their impeachment inquiry it’s a hoax,” Timken said. “They’ve been trying to take this president out since he was elected in November 2016.”

Timken predicted Trump will be elected “because of promises made and promises kept,” including on jobs, trade and the economy.

GOP U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a vocal Trump supporter, said his 18-county district along the Ohio River has seen falling unemployment and new job creation under Trump. Constituents there are “fired up” about re-electing the president, he said.

Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper said the positive economic picture described by Republicans ignored significant hits under Trump to the state’s manufacturing sector and negative impacts of Trump’s trade war on Ohio farmers.

“There’s a lot of people who listened to a lot of promises by Donald Trump and those have been broken,” he said.