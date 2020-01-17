Two arrested after drugs, gun seized in West Portsmouth

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Interim Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say two people have been arrested after suspected illegal drugs and a firearm were seized from a West Portsmouth home.

Donini says the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force visited the home attempting to apprehend Christopher Michael Eldridge, 36, on an indictment warrant for his arrest for drug trafficking Upon officers entering the residence, Eldridge was found hiding in a bedroom. Amber Shiveley, 20, of Blue Creek, Ohio was also present at the scene.

At the time of the arrest, officers say they saw a handgun and digital scales in the bedroom of the home, and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force was contacted and responded to the scene.

After searching the home, task force officers discovered approximately 38 grams of suspected crystal meth and four grams of suspected cocaine in the bedroom. Police say they seized the suspected drugs, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, digital scales, and additional evidence.

In addition to being arrested on the indictment warrant, Eldridge was charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine, a felony of the 2nd degree and possession of suspected cocaine, a felony of the 5th degree. Shiveley was also arrested and charged with drug offenses.

Eldridge and Shively were taken to the Scioto County Jail to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, January 17, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories