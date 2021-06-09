Two charged in Meigs County methamphetamine bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a coalition of law enforcement departments executed a search warrant in the Village of Middleport on Tuesday and found around 105 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine (nearly four ounces).

Police say that this amount of meth would have a street value of about $5,000. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, and $2,000 in cash.

42-year-old Travis L. Isenberg, of Middleport, and 45-year-old Patricia A. Toler, of Hanover, West Virginia, were both taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Isenberg is also facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and having weapons while under disability. They are both being held at the Middleport Jail.

“The great citizens of Middleport work hard for what they have and are tired of the drug activity that’s been plaguing their community”, stated Chief Mony Wood. “Thieves and drug dealers are going to be taken off the streets in Middleport! Its been long overdue to clean up this town and the Middleport Police are here to stay and we are going to come after you one by one. Our Officers take pride in their jobs as your protectors and we will not stop until we get each thief and drug dealer off the street. I’m proud to be involved with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to continuing to work with them to fight this drug epidemic and clean up not only our town, but our county” Stated Chief Wood.

“I can’t begin to say how proud I am of our law enforcement officers that continue to wear the badge and stand our ground in this wonderful community.” Stated Sheriff Keith Wood. “It’s a breath of fresh air for me to watch these kinds of cases develop and see how deputies, Middleport officers, Pomeroy officers, and our Major Crimes Task Force can all come together for the same common goal of protecting their community. I have a strong message for the drug dealers setting up shop in our backyard; We will not tolerate the abuse you are putting on those who are addicted and we will not tolerate the thievery you are putting on our citizens by providing this poison to addicts. When we find you, and we will continue to find you, we will make an example out of you.” Stated Sheriff Wood.

Involved in this operation were Agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force along with deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Officers with the Middleport Police Department, and Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and consists of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Middleport Police Department.