Two deaths from COVID-19 reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting two deaths from COVID-19.
The first deceased individual was a male in the 80 to 89-year old age range.
The second deceased individual was a female in the 70 to 79-year old age range.
Currently, Meigs County to 28 active cases and 59 total cases of which 46 are confirmed and 13 are probable since April.
The health department asks from people to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while they complete investigations, contact tracing, and notify related parties.
