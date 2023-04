MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Madison County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The crash happened near the Madison County Airport in London, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators at the scene said two men, the plane’s pilot and copilot, have died.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, the plane took off at 5:05 p.m. from Madison County and was in the air for one hour and 14 minutes, making several loops and approaches around the airport. The plane, a Cessna model 172, is registered to a company in Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Wednesday to investigate the crash.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

In September 2019, one man died when the single-engine Beechcraft plane he was piloting crashed as it was coming in for a landing at the airport.