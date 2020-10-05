Two men face charges related to catalytic converter thefts

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men were arrested following an investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Athens County, Ohio.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says the Athens City Police Department responded to a call on Sunday, Oct. 4 reporting a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle at the Valero on Columbus Road in Athens. Officers reviewed security footage and identified a suspect vehicle and license plate.

Based on the information given to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle on Fourth Street in Chauncey. Deputies say they detained two subjects and the vehicle.

Sheriff Rodney Smith says when deputies searched the home where the vehicle was parked they found six catalytic converters inside. APD Officers soon arrived at the scene and were able to identify the converter that had been stolen on Columbus Street. Along with the converters, officers also found criminal tools related to removing the converters.

Smith says David L. Willison, 45, of Chauncey, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, and is additionally being held on a probation violation. Robert Westerviller Jr., 27, of The Plains, was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering and theft, both felonies of the fifth degree.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

In September, four people were arrested after investigations into other catalytic converter thefts in Athens County.

