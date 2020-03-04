Two Ohio school buses involved in crash, one driver injured

MASON, OH (AP) – Authorities say two Ohio buses were involved in a crash that injured one of the drivers, but no students were injured.

School officials said a total of 85 elementary and intermediate school students were on the buses involved in the crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mason Schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson said emergency personnel called to the scene cleared all students to leave on another bus or with their parents.

One of the bus drivers was taken to a hospital, but officials said the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Law enforcement personnel are investigating the cause of the crash.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories