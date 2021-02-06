Two people arrested for robbery charges in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested for robbery charges in Vinton County.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on of an armed robbery on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Peacock. Deputies say the victim stated he had been stripped of all his belongings, including clothes, at gunpoint by a man and woman.

Deputies say two suspects were identified in the case.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the man and woman were found sleeping in the vehicle used in the robbery outside of McArthur along U.S Highway 50.

Deputies say Kelly Vu, 22, of McAuthur and David McDaniel, 38, were taken into custody.

VCSO officials say Vu is being held on a Felony Warrant out of Vinton County Common Pleas Court without bond. McDaniel was currently out on bond out of Vinton County Common Pleas Court for Felony Drug possession. The bond has since been revoked.

Both suspects are currently held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville.

Additional charges such as Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Felonious Assault are expected to be filed with the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney in the coming days.