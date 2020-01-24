U.S Census office in Lawrence County needs more than 12,000 workers

South Point, Ohio (WOWK) – The results of the 2020 U.S. Census will determine everything from how much federal money your community receives to how you’re represented in Congress. The U.S. Census Bureau cut the ribbon on its South Point area office in Lawrence County, Ohio, Thursday, and they are already asking for some help.

Ronnie Tyree, manager of the South Point Area Census Office said the outcome of the census will have a huge impact on how $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support will be allocated to states, counties, and local communities.

Ronnie Tyree, manager of the South Point Area Census Office

“It is funds that we spend on schools, roads, hospitals and much more,” said Tyree.

Rep. Bill Johnson(R) of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District, said the census also has an impact on how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. He said not too long ago, Ohio had more than 20 seats, now it has 16.

Rep. Bill Johnson(R) of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District

“Understanding and knowing where people are living is vitally important to ensuring that our state gets proper representation,” said Johnson.

But the census office in South Point said the one thing they are in great need of to get everyone counted is a few good men and women.

“Right now we are in the process of recruiting over 12,000 people in these 25 counties. . . that is hundreds of applicants per county,” said Tyree.

He also the census workers will visit the homes of the people who don’t respond to the census survey by mail, phone, or online by late April.

Tyree said from March 12 – 20, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail, and from May to July census workers will begin visiting homes.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress, and by March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states.

Congressman Johnson said it is very important that everyone responds to the census for 2020.

“There are those who believe we are sitting on the bubble, and that we could lose another congressional seat,” said Johnson.

The South Point census office is responsible for the 25 counties in Southern Ohio, and all the information collected is confidential, and U.S. Citizenship is not one of the questions on it.

