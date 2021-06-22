UPDATE: Father and son wanted for Glen Roy shooting surrender

JACKSON CO., OH (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the father and son wanted for felonious assault in Glen Roy on Thursday, June 17 have turned themselves in.

Larry E. Farmer (the father) turned himself in on Monday, was arraigned, and is being held on a $1 million, 10% cash surety bond. Larry Jason Farmer (the son) turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on a no-bond warrant until he is arraigned on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 saying that shots had been fired and that someone may have been shot. After arriving at 34 Center Street, deputies found that nobody had been shot despite several rounds being fired into the mobile home. The suspects had fled the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in finding these men.