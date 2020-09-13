UPDATE: Road reopens after smoke is cleared from structure fire in Scioto County, OH

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH: UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. Sept. 13, 2020 – The Southbound lane has reopened after being closed for two hours due to smoke covering the roadway from a structure fire in Lucasville, Ohio.

EMA Director Larry Mullins says the fire was called around 8 a.m to an abandoned house on fire this morning and the Rosemount Volunteer Fire Department was able to put it out within an hour with a tanker along with a few other fire departments.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A structure fire has closed a road in Lucasville, Scioto County this morning.

According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, there is heavy smoke in the air that is reducing visibility on the road on U.S. 23 South and advises motorists to use caution or to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

