EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this weekend, the Federal Emergency Management Agency hosted a presser event regarding the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment aftermath.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 administrator Debra Shore announced that the EPA has found EPA-certified facilities that can accept the waste removed from the derailment site.

Liquid waste will be taken to Vickery, Ohio, where it will be disposed of underground via injection wells. Solid waste will be taken to a site in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Shore reminded everyone that the EPA and Department of Transportation are closely governing and monitoring the waste disposal process. Norfolk Southern must comply with all requirements regarding the labeling, packaging, shipping and disposal of the materials taken from the derailment site.

Director of the Ohio EPA Anne Vogel announced that all railcars except those pertaining to the National Transportation Safety Board have been removed from the derailment site. This means the installation of contaminant monitoring wells along the railway are soon to follow.

Thomas Sivak, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 5, said that Beaver County, Pennsylvania, residents will also be included in resource distribution from the government.

Sivak said that on Saturday, his agency had 49 people “on the ground” answering questions, addressing concerns and providing informational flyers to the community. He reported over 350 interactions with individuals during the day.

The officials gave updates regarding testing. Shore said the EPA is not currently conducting testing for the presence of dioxins in the atmosphere, as there are no baseline measurements for typical levels in East Palestine prior to the train derailment.

Vogel said there have been 126 private wells tested, with more to follow.

More areas with the capacity to handle the amount of solid and liquid waste are under investigation, Shore said.

Saturday’s presser revealed that the US EPA has asked Norfolk Southern to temporarily halt its transportation of waste materials from the derailment site. The railroad company had been solely responsible for the disposal of waste materials. Now, disposal sites and how contaminants are transported are subject to federal EPA review.

A new information hotline has been made available through the EPA and can be reached at 866-361-0526. The hotline is meant to provide answers to residents’ questions about water, soil and air quality testing.

There will be pressers every day at 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.