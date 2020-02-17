US judge dismisses lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed a professor’s lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.

Nicholas Meriwether’s federal lawsuit alleged Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs. The school contended such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment. A federal judge agreed the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Meriwether.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories