Victims in Ohio child porn case as young as 8 months old, sheriff says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio sheriff calls a recent child porn bust as one of the worst cases he has ever seen.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his office received information that Trevor Fraley was downloading child pornography.

The sheriff’s office searched electronic devices owned by Fraley and discovered child pornography, according to Jones. Fraley was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudidy-oriented material.

“This is probably one of the largest Internet crimes involving children, children molestation that I have ever seen,” said Sheriff Jones. “We have never seen anything like this, ever. The details, what people have nightmares about, or what you think, that is the most cruelest thing you have ever seen, is what we have seen on video.”

Jones said videos seized by his office depict victims as young as eight months old.

Anyone with information about Fraley is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1000.

