SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) - The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says three men have been arrested and charged with burglary and kidnapping two men and a 3-year-old child. Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says the 911 communication center received a 911 call at around 9 PM on Monday, July 1st, 2019 advising there was a burglary in progress on Back Street in Scioto Furnace involving four men with guns driving a black truck.

Captain John W. Murphy says deputies responded to this location and observed a black truck in the roadway, as they approached the truck they observed several people inside of the truck but noticed the driver was missing. One of the deputies then saw a man walking from behind a bush with his hands up stating that he did have a gun. A deputy found the gun in his back pocket and was able to secure that weapon and he advised that he had another gun that he placed down by a picnic table out back.