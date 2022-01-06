All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Video shows cop shoot without warning at Canton man firing into air for new year

Ohio

by: MARK GILLISPIE, Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police in Ohio have released body camera footage showing an officer firing multiple rounds through a wooden privacy fence without warning at someone shooting gunfire into the air on the other side.

Forty-six-year-old James Williams, of Canton, was shot in the chest minutes into the new year and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The video was released by the Canton Police Department.

Marquetta Williams, James’ wife, told The Canton Repository her husband had been using her AR-15 rifle to fire celebratory rounds that she said were a New Year’s tradition in their neighborhood. Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo has said the officer feared for his life.

