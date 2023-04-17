VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries removed four chimpanzees from a roadside zoo in Vinton County, according to a press release from PETA.

The chimpanzees, April, Anna, Lucy and Cash, were removed from the Union Ridge Wildlife Center, according to PETA.

PETA called on ODA to investigate allegations at the Union Ridge Wildlife Center, saying that the former owner, “CY,” or Cyril Vierstra, failed to file the proper paperwork to keep a chimpanzee named Tonka, according to a letter to ODA from PETA dated Nov. 22, 2022.