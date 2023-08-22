VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio elementary school student on Tuesday brought a handgun to school, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement was called to South Elementary School in Vinton County because of a firearm at the school.

They said a student had the handgun in their backpack. Deputies said there were no bullets in or out of the handgun.

Law enforcement took the handgun and arrested the student, who has not been identified. After the arrest, school resumed as normal, the sheriff’s office said.

The press release does not say if the student brought the handgun intentionally or not.