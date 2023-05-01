VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An 18-year-old was arrested after threatening to bring a gun to a high school prom in Vinton County, deputies say.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says Devin Bolin, 18, of McArthur, threatened to bring a gun to the Vinton County High School prom on Saturday, the same day as the prom.

Bolin was detained and brought in for questioning. He was then arrested and taken to the Southeastern Regional Jail, according to deputies.

Deputies say there was no threat after Bolin was arrested, so the prom was able to continue.

They say they had two deputies work the Vinton County High School prom to ensure the safety of everyone there.