VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old.

According to the VCSO, Ty, 18, was last seen in a wooded area near Lake Alma State Park. Authorities say they are not disclosing Ty’s last name at this time.

Authorities say Ty was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and red shirt with shorts. The sheriff’s office says Ty is described as having disabilities and has brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Ty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office at 740-596-5242.