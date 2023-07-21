VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Deputies arrested a man and woman in connection to the death of a six-month-old in Vinton County, Ohio, according to their criminal complaints.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Phillip Johnson, of McArthur, Ohio, and 20-year-old Kesley Hoover, of McArthur, Ohio, on Wednesday, their criminal complaints said.

Both are facing endangering children charges, and Johnson is facing a reckless homicide charge for “recklessly” causing the death of the six-month-old child, the criminal complaint said. What caused the death of the baby is not known at this time.

Hoover is scheduled to appear in Vinton County Court on Wednesday, the Southeastern Regional Jail lists. There is no date on the website for Johnson’s court appearance.

Both are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail; Hoover on a $50,000 cash/surety bond, and Johnson without bond.