VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A McArthur man was arrested after the death of a 28-year-old man in Vinton County.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested James Coleman, 40, of McArthur, after using a steel or iron rod to hurt or attempt to hurt Travis Williams, 28, of Thurman.

Coleman is being charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said more charges could be added following an autopsy.