ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — A Vinton County, Ohio, man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 5:32 p.m., Joseph V. Deirfield, 29, of McArthur, lost control of his vehicle while driving “southbound on Middlefork Road near State Route 180 in Hocking County.” Deirfield’s vehicle crossed the centerline and overturned after striking a ditch and multiple trees.

The Hocking County Coroner’s Office pronounced Deirfield dead at the scene, the release said.

The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Hocking County EMS and Laurelville Fire Department were also on scene.