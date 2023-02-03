VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio.

According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting deaths of 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville. They were both found dead at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In March 2022, the Office of the Ohio Attorney General says Jones and August Christopher Schuetz were arrested after the BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur.

Schuetz and Jones were arraigned by a grand jury in April 2022, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jones will not be sentenced until after the pre-sentencing investigation is complete, the office says.

She faces up to 27.5 years in prison, five years post-release control, registration in the Violent Offender Registry and other penalties.

Schuetz’s court date has not been scheduled.