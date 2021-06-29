WATCH: Elephant calf makes debut at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)– At less than two weeks old, the newest elephant addition to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium made his public debut Tuesday.

The male Asian elephant calf was born June 16 to mom Phoebe and dad Hank via artificial insemination of 33-year-old Phoebe.

The zoo says the calf recently weighed 261 pounds and is “rather vocal, sometimes emitting a low grumble, and he continues to test out his trunk while exploring his surroundings.”

Photo: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

