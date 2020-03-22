WATCH LIVE: DeWine holds daily COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WOWK) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold his daily COVID-19 news briefing at 2 p.m. today.

He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories