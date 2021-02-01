Watch live: DeWine makes Investing in Ohio’s Future centerpiece of state budget plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine released his proposed state budget for the 2022-23 period Monday afternoon, including a $1 billion initiative called Investing in Ohio’s Future. You can watch him live in the player above.

The initiative, a one-time expenditure, calls for investing $500 million to provide relief to businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, $450 million for infrastructure projects and improving broadband internet access, and $50 million for a marketing campaign encouraging people to move to the state and and businesses to invest in it.

Business relief will be for small businesses, the entertainment industry — including bars and restaurants that were especially hit hard by the pandemic — and for businesses that started in 2020.

Infrastructure projects will receive $200 million, and the broadband access initiative will receive $250 million.

The marketing campaign will be targeted to those outside of the state, telling them more about it.

Contained within our proposed budget is our new Investing in Ohio Initiative, which strategically invests $1 Billion in Ohio's future to:



✅Support Ohio’s small businesses

✅Strengthen Ohio’s communities

✅Grow Ohio’s skilled workforce; and

✅Tell Ohio’s story#OHBudget pic.twitter.com/5sHrTdOJTE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 1, 2021

DeWine said the state is in position for this initiative because of cost-cutting measures it enacted at the start of the pandemic, including a spending freeze, workforce reduction and refinancing state debt.

The budget includes no tax increases. It is set to be posted Monday afternoon at budget.ohio.gov.