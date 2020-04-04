Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 917. There have been three new deaths.

Secretary of Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander says those who need healthcare coverage should go to govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 and fill out the form to get temporary healthcare coverage through June 30.

We must flatten the curve to beat #COVID19. Follow these 10 steps to protect yourself and #TeamKentucky. Together we can do this. #TogetherKy #Patriot #HealthyatHome pic.twitter.com/PFo0g1P6oa — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 4, 2020

