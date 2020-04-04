Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 917. There have been three new deaths.

Secretary of Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander says those who need healthcare coverage should go to govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 and fill out the form to get temporary healthcare coverage through June 30.

