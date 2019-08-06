FBI opens investigation into Ohio shooter

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The FBI has opened an investigation into the Ohio mass shooting, citing the gunman’s interest in violent ideology.

The head of the FBI’s Cincinnati field office says investigators will try to determine what ideologies influenced 24-year-old Connor Betts. Special Agent Todd Wickerham did not specifically say what the FBI was investigating, but said the agency is looking into who might have helped Betts, and why he chose the specific target of Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

Dayton’s police chief says Betts had expressed “a desire to commit a mass shooting.”

Betts was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside a strip of nightclubs in Dayton early Sunday. He killed his younger sister and eight others before officers fatally shot him less than 30 seconds into his rampage.