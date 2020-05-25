IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Historic Ironton – Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade went on today Monday, May 25, 2020 for the 152nd year in a row, but not as originally planned.
Typically, tens of thousands of people line the streets along the parade route, but this Memorial Day looked empty without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the parade again above.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Many on a treasure hunt to find what’s open at The Highlands; shoppers left looking in windows
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day
- New cases of COVID-19 announced in Mountain State
- Hundreds participate in birthday parade for 1-year-old Walmart shooting survivor
- Watch the historic Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day 2020 parade
- Kayaking season delayed due to COVID-19 and weather
- Community welcomes local liver transplant survivor back home
- Memorial Day forecast: hazy, hot, and humid!
- Driver injured in Kanawha Couny 4-wheeler crash
- Update: 80-year-old man killed in Kanawha County shooting