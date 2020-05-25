Watch the historic Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day 2020 parade

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Historic Ironton – Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade went on today Monday, May 25, 2020 for the 152nd year in a row, but not as originally planned.

Typically, tens of thousands of people line the streets along the parade route, but this Memorial Day looked empty without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the parade again above.

