Wedding venues, banquet halls in Ohio can reopen next month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can reopen for business as long as they follow social distancing protocol similar to those in in restaurants.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted says beginning June 1, those facilities can resume business with the following restrictions:

6 feet between tables

no congregating

crowd sizes limited to 300 people

Catering and banquet centers can reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants effective June 1. Guidelines include 6 feet between tables and no congregating. For the immediate future, crowd size will be limited to 300. pic.twitter.com/OGBtIkP4f7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 21, 2020

