COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can reopen for business as long as they follow social distancing protocol similar to those in in restaurants.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted says beginning June 1, those facilities can resume business with the following restrictions:
- 6 feet between tables
- no congregating
- crowd sizes limited to 300 people
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Back to the Track: Drivers prepare to try and win one of NASCAR’s crown jewels
- Wedding venues, banquet halls in Ohio can reopen next month
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 30,167 cases, 1,836 deaths
- Scarbro man sentenced for dealing meth in Oak Hill
- LIVE NOW: More than 1.5M coronavirus cases recorded in US, unemployment numbers rise
- West Virginia unemployment figures released
- More businesses including pools, indoor amusement, movie theaters receive reopening dates
- WV Gov. Justice to give daily update on reopening the Mountain State
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam