TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Former Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor and will face incumbent Republican Mike DeWine this fall.

Whaley is the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the top office. She bested ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday.

Whaley figures to be an underdog in November against DeWine in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 2006.

DeWine topped three far-right opponents, including ex-U.S. Rep Jim Renacci, by relying on a huge fundraising advantage and a big network of supporters.