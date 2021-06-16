Who won Ohio’s Vax-A-Million? Woman in Hancock County, boy in Cincinnati are latest winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 3.4 million Ohioans are hoping to hear their names called on television Wednesday night as the penultimate Vax-A-Million drawing takes place.

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County was chosen as this week’s $1 million winner, while Sean Horning from Cincinnati is this week’s scholarship winner.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release following the drawing.

“Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner – Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated!,” DeWine posted on Facebook.

The state Department of Health said Monday a total of 3,428,514 adults are entered in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 150,187 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship.

That’s an increase of 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 scholarship entries from last week.

So far, Mark Cline, of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, have won the first three of five $1 million prizes, while Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, have won full-ride scholarships to an Ohio-run university or college of their choice.

You can watch this week’s drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on NBC4, online on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 Facebook page, or on the NBC4 app.

Names are drawn on the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. According to the state’s lottery commission, it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. Should the first name not meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on until a winner is verified.

After Wednesday, the last Vax-A-Million drawing is scheduled for June 21, with winners announced June 23 at 7:29 p.m. Deadline to enter that drawing is Sunday, June 21, at 11:59 p.m.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). If you have entered the drawing already, there is no need to register again.