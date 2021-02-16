‘Why Won’t You Die’: Two People Dead In Jefferson County Murder-Suicide

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS



JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Jefferson County officials report that they have responded to a murder-suicide at 292 Township Road.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla says the suspect Terry Miller, 67, shot and killed the victim, Richard Miser, six times before killing himself.

Abdalla says Miller’s former girlfriend was forced to watch the whole scene unfold and was currently dating Miser.

The woman gave officials graphic details of the incident saying Miller shot Miser three times at first, twice in the leg and once in the stomach. Miser was then on the floor, ‘moaning’, to which Miller said “why won’t you die, ” and shoots him again.

Miller then sits down and is talking to the female, but gets up and shoots Miser again and then Abdalla said Miller shot Miser in the head to finish him off.

Abdalla also said Miller had preplanned the killing of Misner as he had cards/letters ready to mail out that he already killed Misner.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate this case.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Sheriff Fred Abdalla on the details on the murder-suicide in Jefferson County