LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohioans will soon be able to carry concealed handguns without a license or training. This comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law.

In the past, Ohioans were required to get a concealed carry permit. Now, following legislation signed into law Monday night by Gov. DeWine, this will no longer be required.

However, these aren’t the only changes affecting Buckeye State residents.

As opposed to past laws, when pulled over by police, individuals will no longer have to promptly inform an officer that they’re carrying a concealed handgun. They will have to disclose that fact if an officer asks them.

The law also brings about a penalty decrease for not informing a police officer of a concealed firearm. The charge will be transferred from a first-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor.

This, in turn, prevents a police officer from arresting a person solely because they didn’t immediately show their concealed carry license.

Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillispie sees a lot of customers looking for handguns to be used as concealed firearms. He also offers a concealed carry training course in his store.

Gillispie says he believes people will still apply for permits and attend training due to the fact that not having a concealed carry license makes it difficult to travel out of state.

If you leave the state or go out of state, you still need a concealed carry. So, pretty much unless you just stay in ohio, you’re going to need one. Todd Gillispie, Todd’s Sporting Goods Owner

The new law is set to take effect in mid-June. We did reach out to several law enforcement agencies. Some declined to comment on this subject and others we have not heard back from.