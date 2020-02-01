Wilmington College celebrating 150th anniversary of founding

WILMINGTON, OH (AP) – An Ohio college is preparing to mark the 150th anniversary of its founding.

Wilmington College in southwestern Ohio got its start in August 1870 when a group of Quakers purchased 17 acres of land for a college.

The school says classes began the following April and four of its initial students received diplomas in 1875.

The official launch will come at homecoming in September with several activities planned through the spring of 2021, including concerts, publication of an anniversary book and exhibits.

A program during the next academic next year will highlight the school’s historic Quaker connection.