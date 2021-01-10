Winning numbers of the $470 million Powerball jackpot announced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winning lottery numbers just keep coming in, but will either of the two ginormous jackpots, which combined total more than $1 billion, soon be claimed?
On Saturday, the $470 million Powerball jackpot numbers, with a cash option of $362.7 million, were announced.
The winning numbers are: 14 26 38 45 46 and 13. Power Play 2.
Yesterday, the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were announced, and while some came close, no one had all six numbers. The next drawing for the $600 million pot is Tuesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.