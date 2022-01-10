All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Woman arrested in Athens County on drug, counterfeiting charges

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ashley Hamilton, 38, of The Plains, is facing drug and counterfeiting charges after an investigation in Athens County. (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges in Athens county following an investigation into drug trafficking and counterfeiting.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Athens Major Crimes Unit executed a searc warrant on Beech Road in The Plains on Friday, Jan. 7. During the search, deputies said they found suspected heroin and methamphetamine as well as digital scales and packaging materials.

Authorities also said they found more than $30,000 “in a mixture of counterfeit United States Currency and motion picture prop money along with printing materials to forge copies of currency.”

The sheriff’s office says Ashley Hamilton, 38, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with Counterfeiting, a 2nd-degree felony, and Possession of Drugs, a 4th-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS