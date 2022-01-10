Woman arrested in Athens County on drug, counterfeiting charges

Ashley Hamilton, 38, of The Plains, is facing drug and counterfeiting charges after an investigation in Athens County. (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges in Athens county following an investigation into drug trafficking and counterfeiting.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Athens Major Crimes Unit executed a searc warrant on Beech Road in The Plains on Friday, Jan. 7. During the search, deputies said they found suspected heroin and methamphetamine as well as digital scales and packaging materials.

Authorities also said they found more than $30,000 “in a mixture of counterfeit United States Currency and motion picture prop money along with printing materials to forge copies of currency.”

The sheriff’s office says Ashley Hamilton, 38, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with Counterfeiting, a 2nd-degree felony, and Possession of Drugs, a 4th-degree felony.