Young political group lends a helping hand; Portsmouth hedge sign transformed

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – When you drive into a new city, the first thing people might notice is the city’s sign. For the city of Portsmouth, Ohio, their sign needed a trim.

The hedge sign, located on a hill off of State Route 52, was overgrown with weeds, the hedges needed trimming, and the entire area was in need of new mulch. The flowerbed around the flagpole set up to honor local and military heroes from the area was also covered.

The Portsmouth, Ohio hedge sign off of Route 52 before being cleaned up. Photo courtesy of Scioto County Young Republicans.

The Scioto County Young Republicans group took action after reaching out to Portsmouth Mayor Kevin Johnson. Mayor Johnson mentioned the sign needed some care, and the group immediately went to work.

More than fifteen members and three local commissioners gathered at the site Saturday, May 30 with gardening tools in hand. With help from local businesses like Coleman Lawn & Landscaping LLC, which provided the mulch, the group was able to quickly clean up the site.



The group trimmed the hedges, planted flowers around the flagpole, and replaced the mulch. Photos courtesy of Scioto County Young Republicans.

The American flag was raised during a small ceremony with music after the cleanup. Group members such as Collin Finn, Audrey Stratton, and Ryan Schiesser, say putting the politics aside to help out the community was what this was really all about.

We’re about politics. We are conservatives, but we also want to give back to our community no matter what side of the political party you’re on. Audrey Stratton



The newly revitalized hedge sign has been returned to its former glory. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The group is looking at taking on a new challenge each month, permitting guidelines set by the state in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

