COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As people make outdoor plans this summer the potential for encounters with wild creatures will likely be on the rise across the United States.

A recent study by BetOhio.com revealed the risks in each state when it comes to meeting a dangerous animal in nature. While a Utah State University study notes that just “a small fraction of human–wildlife interactions result in human injury or death,” knowing where and what kind of animal attacks could possibly happen could help avoid injuries and save lives.

BetOhio.com’s research listed four categories of animal attacks that were most common in each state. Mammal attacks were listed as the top source of fatal encounters, followed by bug and insect bites, snake and lizard encounters, and finally marine fatalities.

Texas and California topped the number of deaths in each wildlife category, except marine fatalities, which put Hawaii first at 7 deaths. However, the authors point out that “the island state actually only ranks second for attacks by sea life, behind Florida (11).”

The BetOhio.com report also points to Texas and California as being the most dangerous states overall when it comes to wild animal attacks. Data going back to 2000 put Texas at the top of the list with 559 fatal attacks and ranked California second with 312 fatal attacks.

Florida (257), North Carolina (180), and Tennessee (165) round out the list of top five states for dangerous animal encounters.

Ohio comes in seventh in the nation with 152 fatal attacks within the data set analyzed.

The table below shows the top 25 US states in order of highest animal attacks:

Rank State Most Fatal Attacks 1 Texas 559 2 California 312 3 Florida 257 4 North Carolina 180 5 Tennessee 165 6 Georgia 156 7 Ohio 152 8 Pennsylvania 137 9 Michigan 130 10 Illinois 116 11 New York 113 12 Missouri 109 13 Wisconsin 107 14 Oklahoma 96 15 Arizona 95 16 Virginia 91 18 Washington 81 17 Kentucky 81 19 Alabama 75 20 Arkansas 73 21 Mississippi 73 22 South Carolina 71 23 Indiana 70 24 Louisiana 64 25 Minnesota 60

The safest states concerning fatal wild animal attacks include Vermont, North Dakota and New Hampshire, all of which had no reports of animal attacks in the past 22 years. Rhode Island (1) and Delaware (2) are also listed in the top five safest with a total of three reports among the two states since 2000.

The table below shows the top 5 US states in order of lowest animal attacks:

Rank State Fatal Attacks 1 Vermont 0 2 North Dakota 0 3 New Hampshire 0 4 Rhode Island 1 5 Delaware 2

When looking at the odds of being attacked against each state’s population Texas fares better coming in at number 12 with a risk factor of one in 5,3842.

Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia, tops the list of being the most likely state to be involved in a fatal attack at one in 30,271.

As for Ohio, the Buckeye state comes in near the middle, ranking 23rd on the list with a risk factor of one in 7,7154.

Delaware was ranked as the state with the highest odds with one in 1,062,583 people having a chance of being involved in an attack.

Chances of being involved in a fatal attack:

Rank State One in (chance) 1 West Virginia 30271 2 Montana 31232 3 Alaska 36038 4 Mississippi 40569 5 South Dakota 41025 6 Arkansas 41671 7 Oklahoma 41741 8 Idaho 42148 9 Tennessee 42435 10 Wyoming 44787 11 New Mexico 47934 12 Texas 53842 13 Wisconsin 54837 14 Kentucky 55398 15 Missouri 56742 16 North Carolina 60042 17 Alabama 65996 18 Georgia 70104 19 Louisiana 72127 20 South Carolina 75245 21 Iowa 75582 22 Michigan 76886 23 Ohio 77154 24 Arizona 80429 25 Kansas 83405

To see the full research and how it compares to all U.S. states, visit: BetOhio.com