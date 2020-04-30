Ohio’s unemployment claims top 1 million over the past 6 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The amount of people filing for unemployment in Ohio over the past six weeks has topped 1 million.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services says it reported 92,920 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor during the week of April 19-25.

That brings the number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last six weeks to 1,057,486.

To put that in perspective, the total for the last six weeks of claims is 341,974 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years.

Over these last six weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $1.45 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 481,000 claimants.

More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.