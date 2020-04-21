OHSAA cancels spring sports due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association informed member schools Monday, April 20, spring sports are now cancelled.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier in the day that school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure of school facilities includes all athletic facilities for any training, practice or competition, according to OHSSA.

OHSAA’s no-contact period for all interscholastic sports remained in effect until at least May 3, 2020, which could be extended. Coaches and school administrators are encouraged to have non-mandatory electronic and online communications with their student-athletes, according to OHSSA.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have said ‘You really need to understand what this means to our kids,’” Snodgrass said. “I’m a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I do think I understand that. I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern that I have, over everything, is the health and safety of everyone involved. It’s not just our student-athletes. It’s the parents, coaches, umpires, officials, the scorekeepers.”

Snodgrass also addressed the summer and start of fall sports in the interview.

“July is a very physical month for our student-athletes entering fall sports, so we have already started looking at, if this continues through the summer, we’ll have the potential of having a lot of kids who haven’t had the physical activity that they would normally have going into a fall season,” Snodgrass said. “So, for the health and safety of everyone, we have to look at the acclimation periods going into the fall, if that happens. We have to be prepared.”