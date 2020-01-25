OLBH closure announcement affects local businesses

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WOWK) – Wednesday’s announcement regarding the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) will not only affect hospital employees. Surrounding businesses will also see a decrease in traffic.

Local businesses and area organizations could see a decrease in business and financial support after the closure of OLBH. Non-profit organizations supported by the hospital’s foundation will benefit from the current monies allotted for each organization.

In a statement from the hospital’s public relations manager, Kevin Compton, “All monies currently with the foundation will remain in the local community and benefit the purposes originally intended by the donor.”

Local businesses are also looking at a major business decrease. According to a local Bellaciono’s restaurant manager, Whitney Akers, a majority of their business traffic comes from employees at the hospital.

We definitely get quite a bit of business from Bellefonte. People come in for lunch all the time. We also do catering orders up there quite often. I mean, to think about it, September is not that far away. Whitney Akers, Bellaciono’s restaurant manager

Other businesses, who chose not to be named, also say that they are worried about this announcement.

For a complete list of non-profit organizations affected by the closure, click here. The hospital is set to close at the end of September 2020.