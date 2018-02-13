On the Job With Mark Curtis – He’s a Crane Operator

“We’re going to go. We’re going to the left here. We’ve got the pipe. We’ve got the pipe, we’re going left,” said apprentice crane operator Mark Curtis.

Welcome to the day where I trade my reporter hat for a hard hat. I am an apprentice, trying to become a heavy equipment operator, and I’m just a little bit nervous.

“Am I going to be able to do that? Can I do that? Will they be able to train me to be a good worker?” asked my instructor.

“You don’t have to have experience in heavy equipment, to be accepted into our program. We look for trainability, people that are enthused about learning,” said Allen Nelson, of the International Union of Operator Engineers Local 132.

It’s a lot of work and concentration.

“All right, we’re going up. All right he’s signaling me to keep going left, and then stop. It’s almost like playing a video game. Watching his hand signals are critical. All right, stop! And now we are going to bring it back up,” said Curtis.

At times I screw up,

“See I’m getting confused. I’m just raising it straight up. I’m not bringing the boom back towards me,” Curtis added.

Finally I correctly lower the pipe back to the ground:

“Whoo (laughs). Wow. Yeah I got a little confused with that, pulling it back in because it looked like it was lowering it,” said apprentice Curtis.

We visited the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 training center in Ravenswood, because West Virginia is on the verge of thousands of new jobs. Many of these workers are needs for the road bond initiative, and oil and gas pipeline construction. James Garrett is now a journeyman heavy equipment operator.

“Now’s the time to get in because the work’s here. And you can make a lot of money. And it’s a really good thing for West Virginia. It’s going to like I said, make our economy grow,” said James Garrett, a Heavy Equipment Operator.

The apprenticeship program is especially interested in training military veterans, and women like Samantha Kelley.

“I’ve always been around equipment and I got into the apprenticeship because I really didn’t know where I wanted to go with my life…. I think that if you don’t mind being outdoors and getting your hands dirty, then it would be the job for you,” said Samantha Kelley, a Journeyman Heavy Equipment Operator.

And there’s another plus, the unions pay for all the training.

Q: If I come in here for training, I do not leave with any student loan debt like I would if I went to college?

“Absolutely not. You incur no debt whatsoever. We invest into the apprentice,” said Allen Nelson, of the IUOE.

That’s said, I learned a lot, but don’t think I’m quite ready to give up my day job.

If you are interested in checking out one of these jobs or apprenticeships, the best thing to do is contact the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 here in Ravenswood. More info at http://wvapprenticeships.com.

