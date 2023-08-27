UPDATE (Sunday, August 27 at 3:50 p.m.) – According to the victim’s family, Dyess is in stable condition following surgery for the gunshot wound to the hip.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody, another is injured after a Sunday morning shooting, according to the Charleston Police Department.

It happened in an alley behind the 400 block of Virginia Street West.

Police said there was a disturbance between the victim, Billy Duane Dyess, 57, of Charleston, and suspect, Eric White, 48, of Charleston, and White allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Dyess multiple times.

Following the incident, Dyess showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

After an investigation, White was found in an apartment near where the incident took place. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash only bond, according to the jail website.