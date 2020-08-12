One dead after fatal crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Wood County.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial truck on Harris Highway and Washington Road, near Lubeck.
No other injuries were reported. The Wood County Crash Team, lead by Deputy Swiger, is investigating this accident.
