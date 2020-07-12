One dead after Jackson County fatal crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after an accident on Route 62 near Ripley Road.



The accident happened Saturday, July 11, 2020. The accident caused the closure of a portion of route 62, according Jackson County Deputies.

The entire roadway was closed for a short time.

