CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – On person has died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Witnesses say the woman, who lives in the apartment complex, got into an argument with a man, who also lives in the complex, over a dog.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan SUV. The woman was pronounced dead.

Lawrence County Sheriff is investigating.