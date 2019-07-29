One dead after shooting in Lucasville, Ohio

Lucasville, Ohio – (WOWK) One man is dead after a shooting in Lucasville, Ohio.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Sunday evening. The caller said a man had shot himself at a home on Blue Run County Rd.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, but investigators did not find any weapons after searching the home. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Daren H. Woods.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093. All calls will remain confidential.